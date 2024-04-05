Siemens AG (SIEGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed at $93.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.8% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Siemens AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.24, showcasing a 46.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.75 billion, down 0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.76 per share and a revenue of $87.7 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.88% and +4.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Siemens AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Siemens AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.42.

Also, we should mention that SIEGY has a PEG ratio of 2.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Industrial Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

