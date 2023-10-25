Siemens AG (SIEGY) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Siemens AG (SIEGY) standing at $66.74, reflecting a -1.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.43% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.98% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Siemens AG in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.19, reflecting a 29.59% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 8.25% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Siemens AG is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.67, so one might conclude that Siemens AG is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It's also important to note that SIEGY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

