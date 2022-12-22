Siemens AG (SIEGY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed at $68.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Siemens AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Siemens AG to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $75.62 billion, which would represent changes of +73.71% and -2.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Siemens AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Siemens AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.97, so we one might conclude that Siemens AG is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SIEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIEGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

