Siemens AG (SIEGY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Siemens AG (SIEGY) standing at $95.43, reflecting a -0.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.04% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siemens AG in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Siemens AG to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.75 billion, indicating a 0.4% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.76 per share and revenue of $87.7 billion, which would represent changes of +8.88% and +4.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siemens AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.97% downward. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Siemens AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.98, so one might conclude that Siemens AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that SIEGY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SIEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.