Siemens AG (SIEGY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Siemens AG (SIEGY) standing at $90.54, reflecting a -0.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 14.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 8.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Siemens AG in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.34 per share and a revenue of $85.19 billion, indicating changes of +0.95% and +1.78%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% higher within the past month. Right now, Siemens AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Siemens AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.91, which means Siemens AG is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that SIEGY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Industrial Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.18.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.