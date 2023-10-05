Siemens AG (SIEGY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Siemens AG (SIEGY) reached $70.04, with a -0.45% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 4.1% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's loss of 7.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siemens AG in its upcoming release. On that day, Siemens AG is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.59%.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.25% lower. Right now, Siemens AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Siemens AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15.

Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Industrial Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.82.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

