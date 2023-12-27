Siemens AG (SIEGY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Siemens AG (SIEGY) standing at $93.59, reflecting a +0.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.

The the stock of company has risen by 12.35% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 10.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Siemens AG will be of great interest to investors.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $85.19 billion, indicating changes of +0.95% and +1.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Siemens AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Siemens AG is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.2, which means Siemens AG is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that SIEGY has a PEG ratio of 3.19 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.