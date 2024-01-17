Siemens AG (SIEGY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed the latest trading day at $86.46, indicating a -1.05% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.27% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siemens AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.14, reflecting a 18.75% increase from the same quarter last year.

SIEGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $85.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.08% and +1.78%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% higher. Currently, Siemens AG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Siemens AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.54 of its industry.

Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Industrial Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.