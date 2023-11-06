Siemens AG (SIEGY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Siemens AG (SIEGY) standing at $68.94, reflecting a +0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.43% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siemens AG in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, down 29.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Siemens AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Siemens AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.85.

Also, we should mention that SIEGY has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

