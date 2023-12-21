Siemens AG (SIEGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Siemens AG (SIEGY) ending at $92.99, denoting a +1.5% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siemens AG in its forthcoming earnings report.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.34 per share and a revenue of $85.19 billion, indicating changes of +0.95% and +1.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siemens AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Siemens AG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Siemens AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.04.

It's also important to note that SIEGY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.