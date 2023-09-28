Siemens AG (SIEGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed the most recent trading day at $71.78, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Siemens AG as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $86.92 billion, which would represent changes of +121.51% and +11.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.81% lower. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siemens AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.78.

Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SIEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.