Siemens AG (SIEGY) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Siemens AG (SIEGY) ending at $66.19, denoting a +0.39% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Siemens AG will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.19, indicating a 29.59% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Siemens AG holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Siemens AG is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.35.

It's also important to note that SIEGY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Industrial Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.