Siemens AG (SIEGY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Siemens AG (SIEGY) standing at $70.76, reflecting a +0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Siemens AG in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.19, signifying a 29.59% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 8.25% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Siemens AG holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Siemens AG is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.5, so one might conclude that Siemens AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SIEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

