Siemens AG (SIEGY) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Siemens AG (SIEGY) standing at $91.08, reflecting a +1.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.3%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.16% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.19% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

The upcoming earnings release of Siemens AG will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.24, showcasing a 29.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.51 per share and a revenue of $90.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.16% and +7.75%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.25% increase. Siemens AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Siemens AG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.23. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.23.

Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 2.16. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Industrial Services industry stood at 1.29 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 104, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

