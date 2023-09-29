Siemens AG (SIEGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed at $71.45, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.47% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Siemens AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $86.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +121.51% and +11.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% lower within the past month. Siemens AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Siemens AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.03, which means Siemens AG is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SIEGY has a PEG ratio of 0.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIEGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

