Siemens AG (SIEGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed at $70.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.8% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.02% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Siemens AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

SIEGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.78 per share and revenue of $86.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +130.28% and +11.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siemens AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.39, so we one might conclude that Siemens AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

