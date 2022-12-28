Siemens AG (SIEGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed at $67.76, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.42% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Siemens AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Siemens AG is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.38%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $75.62 billion, which would represent changes of +73.71% and -2.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Siemens AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siemens AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.14.

Investors should also note that SIEGY has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

