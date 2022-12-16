Siemens AG (SIEGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed at $66.95, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.73% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.

Siemens AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Siemens AG is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.38%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $75.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +73.71% and -2.75%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.53% higher. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Siemens AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.76, so we one might conclude that Siemens AG is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SIEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Industrial Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

