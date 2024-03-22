Siemens AG (SIEGY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Siemens AG (SIEGY) ending at $94.82, denoting a -0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 8.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siemens AG in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Siemens AG is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 51.5%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.76 per share and a revenue of $87.7 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.88% and +4.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% lower within the past month. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Siemens AG is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.49. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.15.

It's also important to note that SIEGY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

