Siemens AG (SIEGY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed at $88.62, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Siemens AG will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.14, indicating a 18.75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.40 per share and a revenue of $85.19 billion, representing changes of +2.08% and +1.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Siemens AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.19% higher. Siemens AG presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Siemens AG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.34. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.44 of its industry.

Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Industrial Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

