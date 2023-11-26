Siemens AG - Registered Shares (SMAWF) Price Target Increased by 8.09% to 202.08

The average one-year price target for Siemens AG - Registered Shares (OTC:SMAWF) has been revised to 202.08 / share. This is an increase of 8.09% from the prior estimate of 186.96 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 138.55 to a high of 257.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.93% from the latest reported closing price of 160.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens AG - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMAWF is 0.90%, a decrease of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 114,594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,855K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,687K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,930K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 4.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 1.25% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 8.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

