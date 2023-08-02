Siemens AG - Registered Shares (SMAWF) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 206.33

The average one-year price target for Siemens AG - Registered Shares (OTC:SMAWF) has been revised to 206.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 195.12 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 145.86 to a high of 289.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.72% from the latest reported closing price of 172.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens AG - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMAWF is 0.94%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 118,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,855K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 4.54% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,930K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,866K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,722K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 8.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 3.78% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAWF by 16.13% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

