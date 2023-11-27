Siemens AG - ADR (SIEGY) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 100.04

The average one-year price target for Siemens AG - ADR (OTC:SIEGY) has been revised to 100.04 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 94.93 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.59 to a high of 127.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.08% from the latest reported closing price of 82.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIEGY is 0.58%, a decrease of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.26% to 15,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,153K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - T. Rowe Price Large Cap Value Portfolio holds 580K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - CTIVP - T. Rowe Price Large Cap Value Fund Class 1 holds 375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Sofos Investments holds 289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 95.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 82.14% over the last quarter.

CHDEX - Cullen High Dividend Equity Fund Retail Class holds 244K shares. No change in the last quarter.

