Siem Offshore Partners with Cosco for Innovative Vessels

November 04, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Siem Offshore AS (DE:S5H0) has released an update.

Siem Offshore has signed contracts with Cosco Shipping for two cutting-edge Offshore Energy Support Vessels, designed to serve both oil & gas and renewable markets. These vessels feature advanced fuel-efficient technologies and are ready for methanol use, highlighting Siem Offshore’s commitment to sustainability. Deliveries are slated for 2027, with discussions ongoing for potential future projects.

