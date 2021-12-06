SIEGY vs. GWW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Industrial Services stocks are likely familiar with Siemens AG (SIEGY) and W.W. Grainger (GWW). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Both Siemens AG and W.W. Grainger have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SIEGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.56, while GWW has a forward P/E of 25.10. We also note that SIEGY has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GWW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93.

Another notable valuation metric for SIEGY is its P/B ratio of 2.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GWW has a P/B of 11.96.

These metrics, and several others, help SIEGY earn a Value grade of B, while GWW has been given a Value grade of C.

Both SIEGY and GWW are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SIEGY is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.