SIEGY vs. ASHTY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Industrial Services stocks are likely familiar with Siemens AG (SIEGY) and Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Siemens AG has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ashtead Group PLC has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SIEGY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ASHTY has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

SIEGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.63, while ASHTY has a forward P/E of 15.74. We also note that SIEGY has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ASHTY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04.

Another notable valuation metric for SIEGY is its P/B ratio of 2.72. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ASHTY has a P/B of 5.33.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SIEGY's Value grade of A and ASHTY's Value grade of C.

SIEGY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ASHTY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that SIEGY is the superior option right now.

