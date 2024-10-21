Siegfried initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of Siegfried (SGFEF) with a Hold rating and CHF 1,075 price target Siegfried is “a high-quality CDMO” and is targeting above-average market growth, but after examining the value drivers, the analyst concludes that the shares have limited upside given the strong year-to-date performance.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SGFEF:
- Siegfried downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
- Siegfried price target raised to CHF 1,233 from CHF 1,050 at Deutsche Bank
- Siegfried price target raised to CHF 1,125 from CHF 880 at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.