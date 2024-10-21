Siegfried initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of Siegfried (SGFEF) with a Hold rating and CHF 1,075 price target Siegfried is “a high-quality CDMO” and is targeting above-average market growth, but after examining the value drivers, the analyst concludes that the shares have limited upside given the strong year-to-date performance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SGFEF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.