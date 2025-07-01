Siebert Financial Corp. Joins Russell 2000 Index, Advancing tech and financial innovation initiatives

Siebert Financial Corp. joins the Russell 2000 Index, enhancing its focus on technology and financial innovation.

Siebert Financial Corp. has announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, effective June 27, 2025, following the annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. Indexes. This inclusion reflects the company's strategic shift towards technology and financial innovation, supported by an at-the-market offering of up to $50 million aimed at funding initiatives in AI, digital assets, and potential acquisitions. Recently, Siebert also invested in FusionIQ to enhance its digital wealth solutions for clients. CEO John J. Gebbia emphasized that this milestone highlights the company’s transformation and commitment to evolving in the financial sector. Siebert Financial, a diversified financial services provider, has a legacy dating back to 1967 and offers a range of brokerage and advisory services through its various subsidiaries.

Siebert Financial Corp. will be included in the Russell 2000 Index, increasing visibility among institutional investors and enhancing credibility in the financial market.

The company's aggressive push into technology and financial innovation demonstrates its commitment to growth and modernization, appealing to a broader range of investors.

Siebert launched an at-the-market (ATM) offering of up to $50 million to fund strategic initiatives, which could lead to significant advancements in AI, digital assets, and acquisitions.

The recent investment in FusionIQ to enhance digital wealth solutions indicates a strategic move towards improving service offerings and expanding market presence.

The announcement of an at-the-market offering of up to $50 million may raise concerns among investors about the company's liquidity and capitalize market conditions, indicating potential financial instability.

Despite the inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, the press release highlights various risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company, such as competition, regulatory changes, and system failures.

The extensive list of potential risks mentioned in the forward-looking statements may create apprehension among investors regarding the company's future performance and stability.

What is the significance of Siebert Financial Corp. joining the Russell 2000 Index?

Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index reflects Siebert's strategic transformation and growth in technology and financial innovation.

When did Siebert's inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index become effective?

Siebert's inclusion became effective after the U.S. market closed on June 27, 2025.

What strategic initiatives is Siebert Financial Corp. pursuing?

Siebert is focusing on AI, digital assets, and potential acquisitions to enhance its services and technology.

Who is the CEO of Siebert Financial Corp.?

The CEO of Siebert Financial Corp. is John J. Gebbia, who emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation.

What services does Siebert Financial Corp. offer?

Siebert offers brokerage, investment advisory, insurance, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration services.

$SIEB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SIEB stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Siebert Financial Corp



. (NASDAQ: SIEB) today announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, effective after the U.S. market closed on June 27, 2025, following the annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution.





The milestone aligns with Siebert’s aggressive push into technology and financial innovation. In June, the company launched an at-the-market (ATM) offering of up to $50 million to support strategic initiatives, including AI, digital assets, and potential acquisitions. In the same month, Siebert deepened its tech strategy through a key investment in FusionIQ, enabling modular, digital wealth solutions for its advisors and clients.







John J. Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer of Siebert Financial Corp., said:





“Inclusion in the Russell 2000 reflects our ongoing strategic transformation. We’re deploying new capital, investing in AI and digital assets, and forming lasting partnerships to achieve this goal. Siebert is constantly evolving to be ready for what’s next.”







Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.







About Siebert Financial Corp.







Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.





Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions, in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at





www.siebert.com





About FTSE Russell







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.





Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.







Media Contact:







Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners







deborah@zitopartners.com







+1 (201) 403-8185



