Siebert Financial Corp. Appoints Stefano Marrone as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Financial Literacy and Media Innovation

Siebert Financial Corp. appoints Stefano Marrone as CMO to enhance marketing and financial literacy across its divisions.

Quiver AI Summary

Siebert Financial Corp. has appointed Stefano Marrone as its new Chief Marketing Officer, a role in which he will oversee marketing across various divisions to promote the company's mission of "Financial Freedom for Everyone." Marrone, who previously consulted on Siebert's successful rebrand and website overhaul, aims to integrate media production and financial literacy through Gebbia Media. With experience at top financial institutions and tech companies, he plans to focus on innovative marketing strategies, particularly using AI and creative campaigns to engage younger investors. Marrone's approach also includes a commitment to reaching veterans and military families, enhancing financial education for these communities. His leadership is expected to help shape Siebert Financial's future and continue its legacy of innovation in the finance industry.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Stefano Marrone as Chief Marketing Officer signals a strategic move to enhance brand growth and client engagement through innovative marketing campaigns.

Marrone's experience with leading financial institutions and tech companies positions him well to bring new ideas and strategies to Siebert Financial.

His focus on combining media production with financial literacy aims to engage a younger audience, supporting the company's mission of financial inclusion and education.

The incorporation of AI-driven marketing techniques may give Siebert a competitive edge in the market by creating more dynamic and personalized client interactions.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Chief Marketing Officer may indicate previous marketing strategies were inadequate, prompting a need for a leadership change.

Heavy reliance on media production for financial education could dilute the company's core services, potentially confusing clients about its primary offerings.

FAQ

Who has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Siebert Financial Corp.?

Stefano Marrone has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Siebert Financial Corp.

What is Stefano Marrone's main focus as CMO?

His main focus will be integrating media production and financial literacy to enhance client engagement.

What prior experience does Marrone bring to his new role?

Marrone has extensive experience with institutions like J.P. Morgan and founded a successful content agency.

How will Siebert Financial engage younger investors?

Through innovative marketing campaigns and creative content that combines education and entertainment, targeting younger audiences.

What is Gebbia Media's role within Siebert Financial?

Gebbia Media serves as Siebert's in-house production agency, focusing on media projects that promote financial literacy.

Full Release



MIAMI and NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB), a diversified financial services company, has appointed



Stefano Marrone



as Chief Marketing Officer. Marrone will direct marketing for all divisions (including Siebert.Valor, Siebert.SPS, and Gebbia Media) to advance the firm’s mission of delivering “Financial Freedom for Everyone.” A key focus of his role will be bringing media production and financial literacy together, leveraging the unique presence of Gebbia Media within Siebert Financial.













In 2024, Marrone led Siebert Financial’s successful rebrand and rolled out a modernized website as a consultant, working closely with Siebert’s leadership. That initiative drove notable brand growth and client engagement. He brings extensive experience collaborating with leading financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan, UBS Asset Management, and HSBC, as well as tech giants Google and Meta. Marrone also founded and exited a content agency, demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit that fuels bold marketing and strategic thinking.





“Stefano’s ability to deliver fresh thinking has already energized Siebert Financial,” said John J Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial. “He helped spark our rebrand last year, and we’re excited about his vision to engage the next generation of investors, which will keep us ahead in a competitive market.”





Marrone will focus on creative campaigns, AI-driven marketing, and brand development. He aims to build innovative content solutions that increase both financial literacy and client engagement, particularly through Gebbia Media’s production capabilities.





“Stefano’s commitment to modern content resonates with our goals,” said David Gebbia, Principal at Siebert Financial and CEO of Gebbia Media. “Bringing together media production and financial education under one roof is a rare advantage for a financial firm. His background in storytelling and AI will help us create dynamic content, bridging entertainment and financial literacy for clients of all ages.”





Siebert.Valor’s mission to reach veterans and military families remains key to the company. Marrone will ensure messaging and educational resources reach those audiences effectively, reflecting the firm’s broader commitment to inclusivity.





“Stefano has a gift for making complex topics like financial education feel clear and empowering. His approach will help us better support our veterans and active-duty communities,” said Kaj Larsen, Head of Military Investment and Communications at Siebert.





Marrone sees bold leadership and unified media resources as keys to building on Siebert Financial’s legacy of innovation in finance.





“I am excited to join a financial brand with such a rich history,” said Marrone. “Working with the Gebbia family has shown me how forward-looking leadership can reimagine a legacy institution. Combining Gebbia Media’s creative capabilities with robust financial education to engage with a younger audience segment is a powerful strategy. I’m honored to help shape the next chapter of Siebert Financial as we continue to innovate in an industry that strongly needs it.”







About Siebert Financial Corp.







Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.





Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Entertainment LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions, in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at





www.siebert.com





.











About Gebbia Media







Gebbia Media is a subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp. and is an entertainment company focused on the promotion of music artists and catalogue acquisition, as well as the production of film and TV content across story-driven, reality, and factual formats. Gebbia Media functions as the in-house production agency of Siebert Financial and currently has several media projects in development.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.





Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.







Media Contact







Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners









deborah@zitopartners.com









+1 (201) 403-8185





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0d77ebc-7226-46ce-8c2e-5129bfd3057d





