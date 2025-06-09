Siebert Financial Corp. Announces Effective Shelf Registration Statement to Raise Up to $100 Million

Siebert Financial Corp. announced SEC approval for a $100 million shelf registration, enhancing its financial flexibility for strategic investments.

Siebert Financial Corp. announced that its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 has been approved by the SEC, enabling the company to raise up to $100 million through various securities. This move is intended to enhance Siebert's financial flexibility and support strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, investments in digital assets (including cryptocurrencies), and technology advancements, particularly in AI. CEO John J. Gebbia emphasized that the registration is crucial for scaling their technology strategy, while CFO Andrew Reich highlighted the benefits of flexible capital access for long-term growth and innovation in financial services. Siebert, a diversified financial services company established in 1967, aims to integrate blockchain and digital assets to improve client experiences.

Potential Positives

The SEC's declaration of the shelf registration statement strengthens Siebert Financial Corp.'s financial flexibility by allowing the potential to raise up to $100,000,000.

This registration enables Siebert to pursue strategic initiatives, including potential acquisitions and advancements in technology, which align with the company's long-term vision.

The ability to access capital on flexible terms enhances Siebert's capacity to invest in next-generation technologies, including AI and digital assets, supporting long-term growth for shareholders.

The announcement reflects Siebert's ongoing commitment to innovation in financial services, particularly through blockchain technology and enhanced client experiences.

Potential Negatives

The need for a shelf registration statement to raise up to $100,000,000 may indicate a lack of sufficient existing capital or financial strength, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's fiscal health.

The emphasis on potential acquisitions and investments in volatile digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana may suggest a risky strategic direction that could deter conservative investors.

The extensive list of potential risks and uncertainties outlined in the cautionary statements could create apprehension among shareholders regarding the company's future performance and stability.

FAQ

What is Siebert Financial Corp.'s recent SEC filing about?

Siebert has announced that its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 has been declared effective, allowing it to raise up to $100 million.

How will Siebert Financial use the raised funds?

The funds may be used for strategic initiatives, including potential acquisitions, digital assets purchases, and technology advancements.

What technologies is Siebert Financial focusing on?

Siebert is focusing on AI-powered solutions, blockchain technology, and digital assets to enhance client experience and platform capabilities.

Who is the CEO of Siebert Financial Corp.?

The CEO of Siebert Financial Corp. is John J. Gebbia, who emphasizes the importance of scaling technology strategy through the new capital.

What is the historical significance of Siebert Financial Corp.?

Siebert Financial has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 and was founded by Muriel Siebert, the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE.

NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) today announced that its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 has been declared effective by the SEC. The registration is the first step to allow the company to raise up to $100,000,000 through the sale of a range of securities.





The filing strengthens Siebert’s financial flexibility. The proceeds may be used to pursue strategic initiatives that align with Siebert’s long-term vision, including potential acquisitions, the purchase of digital assets (including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana), and investments to advance technology across all service lines, including, but not limited to, AI-powered solutions.





“Our shelf registration is a foundational step toward scaling our technology strategy,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial. “We’re creating the additional capital access needed to move decisively in key areas like AI, digital assets, and innovation that will define the future of financial services.”





“Our ability to access capital on flexible terms enhances how we can build value over time,” added Andrew Reich, Chief Financial Officer of Siebert Financial. “This filing gives us the optionality to invest in next-generation technologies and support long-term growth for our shareholders.”





These investments reflect Siebert’s broader commitment to innovation in financial services, including the integration of blockchain technology and digital assets to enhance client experience and platform capabilities.







About Siebert Financial Corp.







Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.





Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions, in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at



www.siebert.com



.











Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.





Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.







Media Contact:







Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners







deborah@zitopartners.com







+1 (201) 403-8185



