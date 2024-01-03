News & Insights

Sidus Space Surges After Receiving NOAA Approval To Offer Imaging Services

January 03, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) are surging more than 60% Wednesday morning after the space and data-as-a-service company said it received the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) approval to provide imaging services.

Through this new license authority, Sidus LizzieSat satellite, which is scheduled for launch in March 2024, as well as subsequent LizzieSat satellites will collect and distribute images and data to government and commercial customers.

SIDU is at $11.21 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.27 - $148.00 in the last 1 year.

