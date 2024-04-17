Sidus Space (SIDU) Price Target Increased by 1438.46% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Sidus Space (NasdaqCM:SIDU) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 1,438.46% from the prior estimate of 0.66 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 193.10% from the latest reported closing price of 3.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sidus Space. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 27.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIDU is 0.00%, an increase of 26.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.01% to 532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 327K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 94.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIDU by 604.43% over the last quarter.

UFO - Procure Space ETF holds 134K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIDU by 26.06% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 38K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

Bank Of Montreal holds 19K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sidus Space Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sidus Space located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility. Sidus Space focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, with a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Sidus Space makes it easy for any corporation, industry, or vertical to start their journey off-planet with its rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, we become your trusted Mission Partner from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

