Sidus Space reports Q3 EPS (93c) vs. ($5.49) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $1.9M vs. $985.5K last year. “Our third-quarter results reflect Sidus’ strong momentum as we continue to execute on our strategy, grow our pipeline and manage our operational costs, with a 90% year-over-year quarterly revenue increase and a 15% reduction in SG&A expenses,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space (SIDU). “We are thrilled with the key milestones we’ve achieved this quarter, including our selection as the exclusive satellite manufacturing partner for Lonestar’s lunar data storage constellation and securing FCC approval for our micro constellation in Low Earth Orbit. These accomplishments underscore our commitment to delivering innovative, flexible, and cost-effective solutions in the evolving space industry. As we look ahead, our strategic advancements, such as the launch of our LizzieSat(TM)-2 and 3 satellites and the integration of advanced communication technologies into future LizzieSat(TM) missions, position Sidus to expand our capabilities and drive continued growth.”

