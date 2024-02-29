News & Insights

Markets
SIDU

Sidus Space Prices Public Offering Of About 1.32 Mln Shares At $6.00/shr; Stock Drops In After-hours

February 29, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of about 1.32 million shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share for gross proceeds of about $7.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

SIDU closed Thursday's regular trading at $8.98 up $3.41 or 61.22%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $2.39 or 26.61%.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on March 5, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.