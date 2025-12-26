Sidus Space Prices Offering Of 10.80 Mln Shares At $1.50/shr

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) announced the pricing of an offering of 10.80 million shares of its Class A common stock. Each share of Class A common stock is being sold at an offering price of $1.50 per share. The total gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $16.2 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

All of the shares of Class A common stock are being offered directly by the Company.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on December 29, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

