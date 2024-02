(RTTNews) - Engineering services company Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU), Thursday announced that Teresa Burchfield has decided to step down from the chief financial officer position, effective February 20.

Bill White, who has served as CFO of ProPhase Labs, will replace Teresa.

In the pre-market activity, Sidus Space is sliding 1.42 percent, to $4.16 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.