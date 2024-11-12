Sidus Space to build 1st gen of data storage spacecraft for Lonestar, no terms

Sidus Space (SIDU) announced it has been selected to design and build the first generation of Data Storage Spacecraft for Lonestar, a provider of premium data storage and Resiliency As A Service RAAS . This award selects Sidus as Lonestar’s exclusive satellite manufacturing partner for six data storage spacecraft that will orbit the Moon, offering advanced data storage and disaster recovery capabilities for mission-critical information. Under the terms of the agreement, Sidus will manage the design, payload integration, planning, and on-orbit support for each of the six satellites. The spacecraft will be specifically designed to meet Lonestar’s high standards for secure, redundant data storage solutions, positioning Lonestar as a leading provider of deep space data storage services for high-stakes applications. “This award by Lonestar demonstrates Sidus’ ability to scale our LizzieSat platform to meet the constellation manufacturing and operational needs of diverse customers,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. “This agreement represents a significant step forward in our vision for premium data storage and Resiliency As A Service from space,” said Chris Stott, Lonestar Founder and CEO. “Sidus’ unique AI capability along with its vertical integration expertise in mission-critical satellite operations makes them an ideal partner to deliver on our commitment to secure, resilient storage solutions beyond Earth and especially as we build out our growing footprint here in Florida.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SIDU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.