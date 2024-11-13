Sidus Space 5.6M share Secondary priced at $1.25

Sidus Space (SIDU) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5.6M shares of its Class A common stock. Each share of Class A common stock is being sold at a public offering price of $1.25 per share for gross proceeds of $7M, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on November 14, subject to customary closing conditions. ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

