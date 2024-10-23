Sidus clears design review for Netherlands laser comm satellite

Sidus Space (SIDU) announced the successful completion of the critical design review for LizzieSat NL, a laser communication satellite contracted by The Netherlands Organization TNO. This milestone not only validates the technical baseline for the satellite design but also triggers a milestone payment as part of the multimillion-dollar agreement. The CDR milestone locks the space vehicle technical baseline, affirming LizzieSat NL’s readiness to proceed with flight-unit fabrication, assembly, system integration and testing. The completion of the major milestone moves the program closer to demonstrating TNO’s HemiCAT, a high-efficiency miniature communications laser terminal, integrated into Sidus’ hybrid 3D printed satellite platform, LizzieSat. As part of the agreement with TNO, Sidus will manage all aspects of integration, deployment and on-orbit operation for HemiCAT. “We are thrilled to achieve this critical milestone in the LizzieSat NL program, which not only advances our partnership with TNO but also demonstrates the value of our adaptable solutions and positions us at the forefront of innovation,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. “This milestone brings Sidus closer to harnessing the transformative power of laser communications, significantly improving data transfer rates and unlocking new opportunities for our customers.”

