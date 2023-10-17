Sidoti & Co. Upgrades MYR Group (MYRG)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.22% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for MYR Group is 169.83. The forecasts range from a low of 164.63 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.22% from its latest reported closing price of 131.43.

The projected annual revenue for MYR Group is 3,107MM, a decrease of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 9.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYRG is 0.22%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 17,128K shares. The put/call ratio of MYRG is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,172K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 689K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing a decrease of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 672K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 1.48% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 556K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 19.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 2.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 11.66% over the last quarter.

MYR Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada.

