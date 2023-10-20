Sidoti & Co. Upgrades Minerals Technologies (MTX)

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.72% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Minerals Technologies is 74.12. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 39.72% from its latest reported closing price of 53.05.

The projected annual revenue for Minerals Technologies is 2,233MM, an increase of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minerals Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTX is 0.14%, a decrease of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 39,968K shares. The put/call ratio of MTX is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,283K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,917K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,633K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 1.06% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,427K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 2.06% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,224K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Minerals Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.6 billion in 2020.

