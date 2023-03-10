Sidoti & Co. Upgrades HNI (HNI)

On March 9, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for HNI (NYSE:HNI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.86% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for HNI is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.86% from its latest reported closing price of $28.00.

The projected annual revenue for HNI is $2,188MM, a decrease of 7.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.66.

HNI Declares $0.32 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $28.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.49%, the lowest has been 2.66%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,030K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,065K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,155K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,311K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 4.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,149K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 0.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in HNI. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNI is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 35,955K shares. The put/call ratio of HNI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

HNI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI sells the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. Its hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories.

