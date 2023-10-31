Sidoti & Co. Upgrades Cbiz (CBZ)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for Cbiz (NYSE:CBZ) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.02% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cbiz is 58.65. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from its latest reported closing price of 51.44.

The projected annual revenue for Cbiz is 1,484MM, a decrease of 4.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cbiz. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBZ is 0.28%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 52,761K shares. The put/call ratio of CBZ is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

P2 Capital Partners holds 2,689K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,885K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 6.77% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,878K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CCVAX - Calvert Small-Cap Fund holds 1,764K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 3.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,482K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Cbiz Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, transaction advisory, risk advisory, valuation services and government health care consulting. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S.

