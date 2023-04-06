Sidoti & Co. Upgrades ALLETE (ALE)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ALLETE is $66.47. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from its latest reported closing price of $64.69.

The projected annual revenue for ALLETE is $1,577MM, an increase of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 26.77% over the last quarter.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Two Roads Shared Trust - Hypatia Women CEO ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 125K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 65.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 242.85% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Securities holds 223K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in ALLETE. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALE is 0.23%, an increase of 15.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 52,521K shares. The put/call ratio of ALE is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Allete Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services.

