Sidoti & Co. Downgrades MYR Group (MYRG)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Sidoti & Co. downgraded their outlook for MYR Group (NasdaqGS:MYRG) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.48% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for MYR Group is 171.36. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.48% from its latest reported closing price of 164.01.

The projected annual revenue for MYR Group is 3,259MM, a decrease of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYRG is 0.21%, a decrease of 11.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 17,474K shares. The put/call ratio of MYRG is 2.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,118K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 706K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 25.54% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 615K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 51.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 572K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 18.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 13.11% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 564K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 6.32% over the last quarter.

MYR Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada.

