Sidoti & Co. Downgrades Minerals Technologies (MTX)

On February 3, 2023, Sidoti & Co. downgraded their outlook for Minerals Technologies from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.34% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Minerals Technologies is $86.70. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.34% from its latest reported closing price of $72.65.

The projected annual revenue for Minerals Technologies is $2,233MM, an increase of 6.60%. The projected annual EPS is $5.87, an increase of 34.60%.

Minerals Technologies Declares $0.05 Dividend

Minerals Technologies said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $72.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.33%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 0.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,383,628 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company.

Macquarie Group holds 1,839,688 shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813,110 shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 10.68% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,389,791 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341,627 shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,222,048 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045,335 shares, representing a decrease of 67.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 47.11% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,177,048 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130,822 shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minerals Technologies. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTX is 0.1445%, a decrease of 5.4141%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 41,631K shares.

Minerals Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.6 billion in 2020.

