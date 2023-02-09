Sidoti & Co. Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

On February 6, 2023, Sidoti & Co. downgraded their outlook for Insight Enterprises from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.57% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises is $123.08. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 9.57% from its latest reported closing price of $112.33.

The projected annual revenue for Insight Enterprises is $11,148MM, an increase of 6.23%. The projected annual EPS is $9.45, an increase of 24.54%.

What are large shareholders doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,422K shares representing 12.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,099K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 9.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,228K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,156K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 22.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,044K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 0.21% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSIT is 0.27%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 42,523K shares. The put/call ratio of NSIT is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Insight Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.