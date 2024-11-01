Sidoti & Co. Upgrades OneSpan (OSPN)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for OneSpan (NasdaqCM:OSPN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.27% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for OneSpan is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.27% from its latest reported closing price of $16.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OneSpan is 246MM, an increase of 0.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpan. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 10.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSPN is 0.10%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.61% to 35,561K shares. The put/call ratio of OSPN is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 2,646K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares , representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 29.19% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,018K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 45.58% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,844K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company.

BUG - Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,656K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 11.18% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,560K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares , representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 46.93% over the last quarter.

OneSpan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. This is done this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan's Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience.

