Sidoti & Co. Upgrades OneSpan (LSE:0YNU)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for OneSpan (LSE:0YNU) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpan. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 10.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YNU is 0.10%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.39% to 35,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 2,646K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares , representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YNU by 29.19% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,018K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YNU by 45.58% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,844K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company.

BUG - Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,656K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YNU by 11.18% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,560K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares , representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YNU by 46.93% over the last quarter.

