Sidoti & Co. Upgrades Methode Electronics (MEI)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.00% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Methode Electronics is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 36.00% from its latest reported closing price of $10.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Methode Electronics is 1,354MM, an increase of 24.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Methode Electronics. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEI is 0.05%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.59% to 37,939K shares. The put/call ratio of MEI is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,046K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 27.07% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,457K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares , representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 40.79% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,414K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing an increase of 31.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,203K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,200K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 73.70% over the last quarter.

Methode Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, LED lighting, sensor, and radio remote control technologies. Its business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

